Katihar (Bihar) [India], March 6 (ANI): Neeraj Paswan, a resident of Driver Tola under the Nagar police station area of Katihar district, was shot and injured by criminals, according to the police. He was brought to the hospital for treatment and was declared dead by the doctors.

"One criminal involved in the incident was arrested with four weapons and raids are being conducted to arrest others. The case is being investigated by the Katihar SP," the police officials said in a statement.

Also Read | India’s Chip Manufacturing Progress Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi Begins To Jolt China's Dominance in Global Silicon Market: Report.

Earlier on February 29, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police arrested one person involved in the recent firing incident at Katani Premium Dhaba, Sector 79, Mohali.

Preliminary interrogation of the arrested accused has revealed the identity of two other absconding accused Rana and Arshjot involved in the incident, the Punjab Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav said. The absconding two accused will be arrested soon, he added. The fourth accused, Feroz, involved in this incident has been arrested by the Haryana Police.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Devastated by Close Friend’s Death in Road Accident, Man Ends Life by Hanging Himself From Tree on Indore-Ahmedabad Highway.

The arrested person, identified as Amritpal Singh alias Nannu, associate of of Davinder Bambiha Gang. These handlers executed the crime on the direction of foreign-based absconding Gangster Gaurav alias Lucky Patiyal of the Davinder Bambiha Gang, to extract ransom money from the victim. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)