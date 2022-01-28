New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): A 38-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by unidentified persons in north Delhi's Alipur on Thursday night, said police.

The deceased has been identified as Pramod, a resident of Hiranki village.

Also Read | Lenovo Legion Y90 Specifications Revealed via TENAA Listing: Report.

Police on Friday said the Alipur police station received the information at around 10:44 pm last night that some unknown persons had opened fire at a man and fled.

Police further said that it rushed to the spot and found out some motorcycle-borne assailants had fired at Pramod, who was then shifted to the Max Hospital in Haidarpur where he was declared brought dead.

Also Read | Weather Update: Cold Wave Conditions To Persist In North-West India Over Next Few Days; Dense Fog In Parts Of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar.

The spot was inspected by a crime team where nine empty cartridges were found, police said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)