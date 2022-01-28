New Delhi, January 28: Cold wave conditions are likely to persist over North India, including Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir over the next 2-3 days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted dense fog in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other states. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in Delhi-NCR is likely to be around six degrees, while the maximum temperature will touch the 18-degree mark. Weather Update: Cold Wave Conditions Likely To Persist In North India Over Next 3-4 Days, Dense Fog Reported At Isolated Areas of Punjab.

As per the weather department, cold wave conditions would continue over northwest India during the next two days and over central and adjoining east India during the next three days. The weather agency also forecast rains in several states. The IMD said that the Western Disturbance lies as a trough in the middle tropospheric level, and there is a north-south trough in lower tropospheric levels.

Meanwhile, another trough runs from south Tamil Nadu to south interior Karnataka in lower tropospheric levels. Light isolated rainfall/snowfall is predicted over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad from January 29-31 under the influence of the fresh Western Disturbance from January 29. Due to another Western Disturbance, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall is likely over Western Himalayan Region and light isolated rainfall over adjoining plains from February 2 to 4. Mumbai Winter Funny Memes: Netizens Share Hilarious Jokes As Maximum City Witnesses Cold Wave (View Tweets).

Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions in isolated pockets is very likely over Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours and in isolated pockets during the subsequent four days. Cold Day to severe Cold Day conditions in isolated pockets is very likely over Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours and Cold Day conditions in isolated pockets for the subsequent two days. According to the weather agency, A fresh feeble Western Disturbance is very likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from January 29, and another Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from February 2.

(With inputs from IANS)

