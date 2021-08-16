Muzaffarnagar, Aug 16 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was shot dead Monday allegedly by a rape-accused for helping the victim in the case lodged in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said.

Ajay Kumar was shot dead by Shubham, a rape-accused, in Bhura village that falls under Kairana police station.

Last year, a rape case was registered against Shubham and his nephew Sunny, who is on the run, Additional Superintendent of police OP Singh said.

Shubham had been pressuring the victim in the rape case to withdraw her statement but Kumar was helping her fight the accused, police said.

Hence, when Shubham was out on bail, he killed Kumar with Sunny's help, they added.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the village to ease the tension.

