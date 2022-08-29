New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): A man died after being shot at in the fields of Jharoda village in southwest Delhi in the national capital on Sunday.

Police have arrested two persons and registered a case.

Also Read | Jio 5G Services in Key Cities by Diwali; Jio To Invest Rs 2 Lakh Crore for Pan-India 5G Network.

DCP Dwarka District M Harsha Vardhan said the police received information on Sunday at about 8.30 pm regarding the death of a person named Azad Singh in the fields of Jharoda Village.

The deceased had a gunshot injury to his head.

Also Read | Jharkhand Horror: Woman Who Worked at BJP Leader Seema Patra’s House Tortured, Thrashed by Owner in Ranchi.

Police said the scene of the crime was a remote location among the fields. However using local intelligence and surveillance, the case could be worked out within 24 hours.

Harsha Vardhan said they have arrested two persons - Praveen aged 27 and Naveen aged 24 in the murder case.

The weapon of offence has also been recovered and it "was fired by Naveen," police officials said.

The officials said the deceased was returning home and found these two persons sitting by the fields and drinking and they had an argument which led to the incident. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)