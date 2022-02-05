Jammu, Feb 5 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was shot dead inside his house by unidentified assailants in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

Karamat Shah, a resident of Targain village in Budhal area, was shot in the head by unidentified gunmen from the window of his room on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, a police official said.

He said Karamat died on the spot.

The official said firing also took place at the house of one Nabi Shah from the same village. He and his family escaped unhurt.

Police parties have reached the spot and a manhunt has been launched to nab the gunmen involved in the two incidents, he said, adding that a case has been registered.

