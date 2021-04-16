New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) A 70-year-old man was stabbed to death by his son over a monetary issue in northwest Delhi's Wazirpur area, police said on Friday.

Mahendra Pal, a resident of JJ Colony Wazirpur, was admitted at the Deepchand Bandhu Hospital by his wife Shanti Devi with stab injuries on Thursday, they said.

Pal succumbed to injuries during treatment, police said, adding that his son Anil (40) has been arrested.

In her statement, Shanti Devi alleged that a quarrel took place between her husband and son over a monetary issue, a senior police officer said.

During the quarrel, Anil stabbed Pal with a knife and ran away. Thereafter, a case under section 302 (murder) was registered and Anil was apprehended, the officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)