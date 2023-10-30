New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): A 30-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in Delhi's Geeta Colony following a fight a day ago, police said.

The man died due to injuries, as per police.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Train Accident: PM Narendra Modi Announces Aid of Rs 2 Lakh to Kin of Deceased.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara Rohit Meena, said they reached the spot, Geeta Colony, after receiving the information at around 8:25-27 pm on Sunday evening and," recovered the body".

"The man's age seems to be around 30. Prima facie it seems that there was a fight and the man died due to injuries..., " DCP Meena added.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Train Accident: Six Killed, 40 Injured in Collision Between Two Trains in Vizianagaram, Helpline Numbers Opened (See Pics and Videos).

"Further investigation is underway," the official said.

Police said they have taken custody of the body and will send it post-mortem.

A crime and an FSL team were called to inspect the spot and collect evidence, as per police.

More details are awaited (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)