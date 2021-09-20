Ambala, Sep 20 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was stabbed to death near Kabadi Wala Chowk in Ambala Cantonment, police said.

The deceased was identified as Arjun, a resident of Chhappar Bandh Mohalla here, police said.

Late on Sunday evening, Arjun's younger brother Mohit told him at home that he was beaten up badly by some people near Kabadee Wala Chowk.

As Arjun rushed to the place with his brother, he was allegedly stabbed several times by an accused identified as Gaurav.

Police said the accused Gaurav along with some persons was standing there holding a knife.

"When Arjun enquired about why his brother was thrashed, Gaurav repeatedly stabbed him. Arjun suffered serious knife injuries. He fell there. The residents of the area gathered there and took him to the civil hospital where he was declared brought dead," a police official said.

Further investigations were in progress, police said.

