Thane, Oct 14 (PTI) A 74-year-old man allegedly stabbed his daughter-in-law and committed suicide by setting himself on fire at Badlapur in Thane district, police said on Thursday.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: 47-Year-Old Man Murders Wife Over Suspicion on Character, Absconding.

Kisan Jadhav, resident of Shani Nagar, often had quarrels with his daughter-in-law Rupali (35), police said.

Also Read | Hyderabad: 26-Year-Old Woman Ends Life After Argument With Husband; Case Registered.

On Wednesday morning, he allegedly stabbed her in a fit of rage. The woman, who was badly injured, was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was being treated and said to be out of danger now, said senior inspector D S Gawde.

Jadhav, in the meantime, locked himself in the flat and set himself on fire. Firemen broke open the door and retrieved his charred body.

A case of assault under IPC section 323 was registered at Badlapur West police station in connection with the stabbing. A separate accidental death case was registered over Jadhav's death, the inspector said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)