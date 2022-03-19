Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 19 (ANI): A young man employed with a Japanese company in Singapore has left his job to start modern and organic farming in the Dudu town of Rajasthan's Jaipur.

Bhanwar Singh Mandiwal, an entrepreneur as well as farmer mainly focuses on exotic vegetables like coloured capsicum, celery, rosemary and parsley.

"I began farming in 2018. We focus mostly on exotic vegetables like colour capsicum, celery, rosemary, parsley. We send all our products to Delhi," Mandiwal told ANI.

He said that the scarcity of water remains an issue in Jaipur for farming but manage to procure the vegetables with different methods of irrigation.

"Water scarcity remains an issue, so we have a 36 lakh litre water-harvesting pond with drip irrigation," he further said. (ANI)

