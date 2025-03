Ghaziabad (UP), Mar 15 (PTI) A 48-year-old woman was strangled to death by her husband in Trans Hindon's Defense Colony area here, police said on Saturday.

Around 10.30 am on Friday, police received a call informing that a woman's body was found in a deserted field. The deceased was later identified as Renu Sharma.

Shalimar Garden Assistant Commissioner of Police Saloni Agarwal said Anil Sharma (50) was upset by his wife's decision of getting their daughter married to a man from a different caste and started living separately.

On March 13, Anil asked Renu to meet and resolve their issues. At some point during their conversation, Renu criticised him for missing their daughter's wedding. This lead to a heated argument between the two and Anil, in a fit of rage, strangled his wife to death, Agarwal said.

After killing Renu, Anil left her body in a field near their rented home, the officer said.

Police have registered a case based on the family's complaint and arrested the accused husband. During interrogation, Anil admitted to the crime, she said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem.

