Jaipur, Sep 2 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was allegedly stripped naked, thrashed and his hair chopped off by some locals over an affair with a woman in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district.

A purported video of the incident that took place around three days ago surfaced on social media on Thursday.

Also Read | #HitaasheeBakshi Survived a Late Charge from Pranavi Urs to Emerge Champion in the 11th … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Since the man did not register a complaint, police took suo moto cognizance and lodged a case against around six people on Thursday, an official said.

Station House Officer of Mohangarh Police Station Bhawani Singh said Mukhtiyar Khan was caught by the locals when he had come to meet the woman, who belongs to the same community.

Also Read | Murugha Mutt Seer Sex Scandal: Journalist P Sainath Returns Cash Award Given by Rape Accused Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru.

The mob also set his motorcycle on fire.

According to primary investigation, the locals had kept an eye on Khan who would come to the area often to meet the woman, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)