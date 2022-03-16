Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 16 (PTI) An additional district sessions judge was allegedly threatened by the son of a complainant who wanted the court to convict the accused in an abduction and murder case here, police said on Wednesday.

The court of judge Sandeep Gupta had on Tuesday reserved its judgment in the case.

In a complaint filed by Gupta's wife, Niru Aggarwal, it was alleged that Amit Jain had entered their government residence and threatened the family with dire consequences if the judgement was not delivered in his father's favour.

According to police, a case was registered against Jain under sections 452 (trespass), 387 (putting person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 353 (assault), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Civil Lines Police Station.

The family of the judge has demanded police security.

