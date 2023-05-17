New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) A 55-year-old man and his two sons were arrested for allegedly misbehaving with spectators at Arun Jaitley Stadium here during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match, police said on Tuesday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Deepak Makhija and his sons Vishesh Rai and Vansh Rai, residents of Laxmi Nagar, they said.

The three were seated in the VIP enclosure of Hill A of the stadium during an IPL match on May 13 when they started throwing liquor on other spectators, the police said.

The stadium staff and Delhi Police personnel present there tried to stop them but the trio misbehaved with them too and attacked them, the police said.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident at IP Estate police station, they said.

