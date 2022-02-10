Jaipur, Feb 9 (PTI) A man wanted by the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in a case of smuggling of heroin worth Rs 5 crore was apprehended in Rajasthan's Pratpgarh district.

The accused, Kayyum Raja, was detained from his village Devaldi and handed over to a team of Mumbai ATS in connection with the case, Pratapgarh SP Amrita Duhan said.

She said cases against the accused are also registered at Arnod police station in Pratapgarh.

