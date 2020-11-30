Aligarh, Nov 30 (PTI) A man who had allegedly shot dead an acquaintance after he refused to lend him Rs 200 was arrested from the Bhambola area here, police said on Monday.

Asif was nabbed Sunday night following a tip-off, they said.

On Monday, he told media persons that he shot dead Ansar Ahmad (30) at the latter's shop as he had “insulted” him by not lending him Rs 200. Asif also admitted that he had consumed liquor before committing the murder.

Superintendent of Police (city) Abhishek Kumar said a country-made pistol and a two-wheeler, which Asif had snatched from a youth while he was escaping, were recovered from the place where he was hiding.

Ahmad was shot dead at his tyre repair shop at the Shamshad market in the Civil Lines area here on Saturday.

According to police, Asif had on Saturday approached Ahmad wanting to use his motorcycle. However, the request was turned down.

Later in the day, he again landed at Ahmad's shop and demanded Rs 200 from him. As the victim refused, Asif took out a country-made pistol from his pocket and before any of the bystanders could react, shot Ahmad in the head.

He then grabbed a two-wheeler parked nearby and escaped, police said.

Asif is a drug addict, the SP had told reporters on Sunday.

Police said he has been sent to jail.

