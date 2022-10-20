Kedarnath (Uttarakhand) [India], October 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a visit to Uttarakhand's Kedarnath on Friday for the launch of various developmental projects.

He will also review the progress of the development works of Mandakini ashtpath and Saraswati ashtpath in Kedarnath.

Also Read | Rajasthan High Court Grants 15-Day Parole To Rape Convict To Get His Wife Pregnant.

With the construction of the two asthpath, cultural tourism is expected to get a huge thrust in the region.

The point where there is a confluence of Mandakini or Saraswati is called Sangam snan ghat in the Kedarnath temple.

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: Man Kills Wife in Fit of Rage, Buries Body in Backyard in Sambalpur.

The devotees take a holy dip before going inside the temple to offer prayers. Two roads diverge from here which lead to the temple. The developmental projects that are underway in Kedarnath include Mandakini Ashtpath and Saraswati Ashtpath, which will be inspected by the Prime Minister tomorrow.

Two separate bridges have been constructed from Sangam snan ghat to Mandakini Ashtpath and Saraswati Ashtpath, from where the devotees will enter the temple.

"A queue management has been readied at the interjection of the two bridges from where the devotees will enter. They will reach the temple directly from this point," the site engineers told ANI.

A water ATM has also been set up at Mandakini Ashtpath where 22 water taps have been installed. The devotees will get warm and cold water here. New shops have also been brought up where the materials relating to worship will be available.

Nearly eight buildings have been built with two floors each. There are four rooms on the ground floor and the top floor each. Shops will be set up on the ground floor while the priests will be made to stay on the top floor. Toilets and other facilities have been taken care of for the devotees.

Rooms for the priests and a corridor for worship have been made in the Saraswati Ashtpath. A separate building has been built here, where the work relating to the administration will be done.

Developmental works are underway in Kedarnath at a fast pace. With the construction of Mandakini Ashtpath and Saraswati Ashtpath, cultural tourism is expected to get a huge boost in the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttarakhand tomorrow.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, in Kedarnath, at around 8:30 am, he will perform darshan and pooja at Shri Kedarnath Temple. At around 9 am, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Kedarnath Ropeway Project. After that, he will visit the Adi Guru Shankaracharya Samadhi Sthal. At around 9:25 am, he will review the progress of development works along Mandakini Asthapath and Saraswati Asthapath.

Thereafter, Prime Minister will reach Badrinath where, at around 11:30 AM, Prime Minister will perform darshan and pooja at Shri Badrinath Temple. At 12 noon, he will review the progress of the development work of the riverfront, followed by laying the foundation stone of road and ropeway projects at Mana village at 12:30 PM. Thereafter, at around 2 PM, he will review the progress of the development work of the arrival plaza and lakes.

Kedarnath and Badrinath are one of the most important Hindu shrines. The area is also known for one of the revered Sikh Pilgrim site - Hemkund Sahib. The connectivity projects being undertaken show the Prime Minister's commitment to ease access and improve basic infrastructure in places of religious significance. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)