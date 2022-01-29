By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday virtually reviewed the public health preparedness of the COVID-19 situation and the progress of the national covid vaccination campaign.

The Union Minister interacted with state Health Ministers and Principal Secretaries/ Additional Chief Secretaries and Information Commissioners of five eastern states including Odisha, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

The virtual meeting was held in the presence of Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health to review the public health preparedness for containment and management of COVID-19 and the progress of the national covid vaccination campaign.

During the meeting, Mandaviya stressed, "Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and Adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour" continue to remain the tested strategy for COVID-19 management.

"The active cases in most of the states and the positivity rate have shown a fall in the last two weeks, we still need to be vigilant and not lower our guard," he stated.

He further urged to monitor the case positivity rate on a daily basis and increase RT-PCR testing rates as most of the states exhibited a lower share of RTPCR tests.

The Union minister advised states to keep a close watch on the number of hospitalisations and deaths. "It is important to analyse at the state level the proportion of vaccinated and unvaccinated of the hospitalised cases, the deaths and those on ventilators and oxygen support," he said.

Union Health Minister reiterated his advice for all states to fully and effectively utilise the ECRP-II funds for strengthening the existing healthcare infrastructure and creating new as per requirement. As the located funds under ECRP-II shall lapse on March 31, 2022.

States requested to review the progress on a regular basis, as this healthcare infrastructure will not only be utilised during the present pandemic but will serve the people in the future too. He reminded them to complete installation and commissioning of the PSA plants, LMO storage tanks and MGPS expeditiously.

Highlighting vaccination as a critical tool for pandemic management, Mandaviya also advised the states to accelerate vaccination of all eligible populations, especially of the 15-17 age group and those whose second dose is due.

He also emphasised on eSanjeevani and highlighted the importance of tele-consultation.

During the meeting, states also shared their best practices. Jharkhand informed about collecting data of migrant workers for vaccination. Chhattisgarh mentioned that a proper analysis of vaccinated and non-vaccinated people who tested positive is being made, while Bihar highlighted their initiative of doorstep delivery of medicines to COVID positive patients in home isolation through Speed Post. (ANI)

