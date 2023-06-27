New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday reviewed the provisioning of health services for devotees undertaking the Amarnath Yatra with senior ministry and Directorate General of Health Services officials here.

He was briefed about the medical care and other facilities being provided at the base camp and on the route, the ministry said in a statement.

The minister directed the officials to support the Union Territory administration to ensure that the pilgrims are provided the required health facilities and medical services so that they are in good physical condition to undertake the journey.

"Will ensure the devotees are provided the best health services and medical facilities during the yatra," Mandaviya said.

The 62-day annual pilgrimage is scheduled to start on July 1 and continue till August 31. The yatra is exceptional in terms of the geo-climatic challenges, especially those pertaining to high altitude.

According to the statement, the ministry is assisting the Union Territory administration with healthcare arrangements on the directions of the minister to enhance and anticipate adequate requirements.

The ministry has set up medical facilities at the base camp and along the route with the required infrastructure.

It has fully funded and supported the establishment of two 100-bed hospitals by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at two axis routes -- Baltal and Chandanwari. These hospitals will include the accommodation facility for the staff deputed for the yatra.

These 24x7 hospitals will have diagnosis and treatment facilities, including laboratory, radio diagnosis, gynaecological, ICUs and hyperbaric oxygen chambers.

The hospitals will be manned by specialist doctors and include an independent trauma unit.

The Directorate General of Health Services has also taken up deputation of healthcare workers by soliciting nominations from 11 states and Union Territories and central government hospitals.

These teams will be deputed in four batches. A team from its Emergency Medical Relief division is conducting an on-site assessment of the local medical infrastructure and makeshift hospitals.

For better emergency preparedness, understanding of the pattern of diseases and surveillance of health-related issues, a customised web-enabled real-time data collection module for the yatra is being developed, the statement said.

The ministry has developed advisories for enhancing awareness of the pilgrims. Standard operating procedures for medical management of high-altitude emergencies have also been prepared, it said.

