Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 17 (ANI): The Karnataka Police on Sunday shot at a rowdy sheeter while he was trying to flee during a spot inspection at Konaje, located on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

Rowdy sheeter is the term given to any person having a criminal record.

Also Read | The Government of India Will Be Holding a Brief Meeting on the ‘Present Situation in Sri … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

According to the Commissioner of Mangaluru police, they had fired two rounds-- one in the air and the other on the accused Mukhtar at around 6.45 am today.

"The accused (Mukhtar) was taken to show a vehicle that was used in previous offences and other accused also. During the inspection, he attacked our staff and tried to run away," said N Shashikumar, Commissioner of Police, Mangaluru.

Also Read | Odisha: 6 Dead, 71 Hospitalised After Drinking Contaminated Water in Rayagada, Diarrhoea Suspected.

"15 cases were registered against him and six other cases for which he could not be arrested for last 5 years, since 2017, Shashikumar added.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)