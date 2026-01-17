PNN

New Delhi [India], January 17: SSLT Gujarat Senior Secondary School, located at Raj Niwas Marg, Civil Lines, has achieved a major milestone in its educational journey by formally announcing its transformation into a fully Smart School. With this initiative, the institution has become the first government-aided school in Delhi to install Interactive smart boards in all classrooms.

Also Read | Former Actress Sana Khan Clarifies Exit From Acting, Says Husband Mufti Anas Syed Did Not Influence Her Decision (Watch Video).

The inauguration ceremony was held in the presence of Dr. P. R. Jaishankar, Ex-Managing Director of IIFCL, who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. The occasion was further elevated by the presence of Shri Vikas Kalia, Additional Director (Education), who attended as the Guest of Honour.

A commemorative booklet titled "Chalk to Click" was released during the event, capturing the school's rich legacy since its establishment in 1905 and documenting its remarkable transition from conventional chalk-and-board teaching to modern, technology-enabled education.

Also Read | Donald Trump Says He May Punish Countries With Tariffs if They Don't Back US Controlling Greenland.

Representatives from Teachmint, the smart board provider, demonstrated the features of AI-enabled interactive smart boards, explaining how they will enhance classroom engagement, improve conceptual understanding, and support innovative teaching methods.

The Smart School project was funded entirely through donations. Donors personally visited the classrooms they had sponsored, inaugurated the installed smart boards, and interacted with students and teachers. As a gesture of appreciation, students and school family welcomed them with flowers, while donors shared motivational messages by signing and writing wishes directly on the smart boards.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Rajkumar Rawal, Chairman of the school, said that SSLT Gujarat Senior Secondary School has always stood for academic excellence, cultural values, and holistic development. He added that while the institution remains deeply rooted in tradition, it has consistently evolved to meet the changing demands of modern education.

Shri Sachin Shah, President of Shree Delhi Gujarati Samaj, highlighted that the transformation has been made possible under the visionary leadership of Chairman Shri Rajkumar Rawal, Manager Shri Vijay Patel, and Additional Manager Shri Sachin Chawada, along with the committed guidance of Principal Ms. Monika Desai. He emphasized that the initiative aims to enrich classroom experiences through technology-driven learning and contemporary pedagogical practices.

Delivering the vote of thanks, CA Hitesh Ambani, Secretary of Shree Delhi Gujarati Samaj, expressed gratitude to the donors for their continued generosity and support, stating that their contribution has played a crucial role in shaping the future of students.

With this landmark achievement, SSLT Gujarat Senior Secondary School has set a new benchmark for government-aided institutions, demonstrating how community participation and technology can together transform the educational landscape.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)