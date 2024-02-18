Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 18 (ANI): Expressing concern that the development and commerce in Coastal Karnataka had taken a beating over the years, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday hoped that the people would vote for a change in the upcoming general elections.

Speaking to reporters at Sahyadri College premises, he said, "There is unemployment in the region and the youth are migrating to Bengaluru, Mumbai and the Middle East for employment. I am confident that people will vote for change this time to make their lives better. Anything is possible in politics."

"Societal peace is being disturbed in the region for political gains. There are good educational institutions in this part of the State but youth are caught in the web of religion. The BJP is stirring up emotional issues rather than talking about development. We are focusing on development in this region. In yesterday's budget, we announced new policies for coastal Karnataka and the fishermen community. We will do whatever it takes to generate employment in the region."

"The banks of the region are being merged with the banks of North India. The people of this region need to think about these things too."

AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge, AICC Chief Minister, General Secretary, and ministers will participate in the Congress party workers' convention, he said.

When asked about the BJP's statement that it would stage a protest if the case against the BJP MLA is not withdrawn in the Gerosa school controversy, he said, "Law will take its course. The police are doing their work and we will not interfere in their work."

Replying to a query on grants to Muslims, he said, "How much have we given them? Rs 3,000 crore in the 3.71 crore budget for the development of schools and other things, is that too much? BJP is politicising this."

Replying to a question on JDS and BJP fielding Dr Manjunath against DK Suresh in Bengaluru Rural parliamentary constituency, he said, "I too had contested against Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy. My brother had contested against Kumaraswamy's wife and won by 1.35 lakh votes. Let them field anyone, we have our voters."

"Suresh is not an MP who pitches his tent in Delhi, he is rooted in his constituency. He has earned a reputation among workers as a good worker. The voters will take care of any opposition to Suresh. Chakravarthy Ashoka had contested against me, but people decided. We welcome Kumaraswamy to contest from Bengaluru Rural."

Asked about the selection of candidates for Lok Sabha, he said, "There have been 3-4 rounds of discussions and another survey is in progress. The list will be finalised post that." (ANI)

