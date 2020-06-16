India News | Mango Merchants' Body Urges Centre to Take Up Repair Work of Two National Highways in Bengal

Malda (WB), Jun 16 (PTI) A mango merchants' association on Tuesday urged the Centre to undertake repair work of two national highways passing through Malda in West Bengal, contending that transportation of the popular fruit to other parts of the country is being hampered.

The Malda Mango Merchants' Association has written to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, seeking his intervention in repairing stretches of NH-34 and NH-81.

Claiming that Malda is the largest producer of mango in the country, the association called upon the minister to pass necessary orders in this regard.

