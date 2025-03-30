Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 30 (ANI): The Punjab government has appointed Advocate Maninderjit Singh Bedi as the Advocate General of Punjab.

The appointment of Maninderjit Singh Bedi as the new AG of Punjab came after the resignation of Advocate Gurminder Singh.

With this appointment, Bedi will be the 4th AG of Punjab in three years of AAP government. (ANI)

