Churachandpur, Jan 30 (PTI) A three-year-old girl was killed and her mother injured after a speeding SUV allegedly hit them in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Thursday, police said.

The incident happened on the Tedim Road at Thingkangphai around 1.50 pm, they said.

The girl along with her mother were walking on the roadside when the vehicle hit them. It dragged them for around 15 metres before crashing into a roadside tea stall, and then an electric post.

The deceased was identified as Esther Lalchawikim. Her mother Lalremruat was admitted to the district hospital with a broken leg, police said.

They were natives of Hebron Chakpikarong in Chandel district but had been living in Churachandpur's Thingkangphai locality.

Another girl, identified as Nemngaihsang, also received minor injuries.

