Imphal, April 24: The Manipur government on Thursday approved the adoption of the central government's Child Care Leave (CCL) policy for women employees and single male employees with minor children below 18 years of age. Manipur, which witnessed the killing of at least 260 people in ethnic violence since May 2023, is currently under President's rule.

"Women employees and single male employees having minor children may be granted Child Care Leave by an authority competent to grant leave, for a maximum period of 730 days during their entire service, for taking care of up to two eldest surviving children—whether for rearing or to attend to any of their needs such as examination, sickness, etc," a statement by Commissioner (Finance), N. Ashok Kumar said. Manipur Unrest: One Dead, Several Injured in Fresh Ethnic Clash in Churachandpur.

It also approved the grant of 60 days of Special Maternity Leave in cases of the death of a child soon after birth or stillbirth. President’s Rule Imposed in Manipur Days After Biren Singh Resigned as Chief Minister.

"Considering the potential trauma caused by stillbirth or the death of a child soon after birth, which can have a lasting impact on the mother's well-being, the government has decided to grant a Special Maternity Leave of 60 days to female central government servants under specific terms and conditions," the statement read.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)