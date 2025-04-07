Imphal East (Manipur) [India], April 7 (ANI): Assam Rifles facilitated the celebration of Kongba Maru Festival, a significant religious and cultural event at restive Sagolmang in Imphal East on Sunday. It coordinated with other stakeholders to ensure the unhindered movement of devotees, medical assistance, and other amenities.

Celebrated with deep spiritual fervour, the Kongba Maru Festival honours a sacred hill and temple of immense significance. More than 600 devotees paid respects at the temple. The population conveyed its heartfelt gratitude to the Assam Rifles for their dedicated efforts.

Earlier this week, a series of information-based joint operations by the Indian Army and Assam Rifles formations in Manipur resulted in the apprehension of six cadres and the recovery of twenty-two weapons, grenades, ammunition and other war-like stores.

The operations were undertaken in coordination with Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF and ITBP in the hill and valley districts of Imphal West, Kakching, Imphal East, Churachandpur and Bishnupur between April 4 and 05, 2025, said the Army.

Army and Manipur Police apprehended two cadres and recovered a pistol from Karpur Sangha of Imphal East district.

In Chandpur of Bishnupur district, four weapons comprising one Self Loading Rifle (SLR), one Carbine, one .303 Rifle, one Double Barrel Rifle, ammunition and war-like stores were recovered by Army and Manipur Police on 04 April 2025 and one SLR, one 303 Rifle, one gun with a telescopic sight, one 0.177gun, two Pistols, ammunition and war-like stores were recovered from Khongam Pat of Imphal West.

On the same day, in Kakching district Assam Rifles and Manipur Police apprehended two cadres and recovered two pistols, ammunition and war-like stores from Khongjom Khebaching, Churachandpur district. Two caders were also recovered from D Vaison of the same district.

In Imphal East district, one Carbine, four Pistols, one .22 Rifle, one 12 Bore Single Barrel Rifle, two Single Bore Barrel Rifles, grenades, ammunition and war-like stores were recovered from Ngariyan Hill.The apprehended individuals and recovered stores have been handed over to the Manipur Police for further investigation and dispersal.

Earlier on April 5, Security forces recovered arms and ammunition during the search operations and area domination conducted in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts of Manipur, stated an official press release. In one such operation, security forces recovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition from Laisoi hill areas under Keibul Lamjao Police Station, in Bishnupur district. (ANI)

