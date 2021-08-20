Imphal, Aug 20 (PTI) The Manipur Legislative Assembly was adjourned for the day on Friday after obituary references were made to six former members of the House, its former secretary and an ex-MP of the state.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh and opposition leader Okram Ibobi Singh condoled their death.

A two-minute silence was observed by the members in memory of the deceased. The Assembly was subsequently adjourned.

The business of the House will continue till August 24.

The departed legislators were former Parliamentarian Paokai Haokip, ex-MLAs Laisom Lalit Singh, Wangkheimayum Brajabidhu Singh, Irengbam Ibohalbi Singh, Thangjam Nandakishor Singh, Purul Shepu Henry Paotei and Vivek Raj Wangkhem.

The death of former secretary of the Assembly Thangjam Megharaj Singh was also condoled.

