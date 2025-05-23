Ukhrul (Manipur) [India], May 23 (ANI): The 5th State Level Shirui Lily Festival is currently being celebrated in Shirui village of Ukhrul district in Manipur, drawing public participation and official presence.

The festival, now in its third day on Friday, witnessed the attendance of Manipur Legislative Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, along with several MLAs.

On Wednesday, the Manipur Governor, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, inaugurated the 5th edition of the Shirui Lily Festival 2025 at Shirui Village in Ukhrul district.

During the ceremony, Governor Bhalla expressed his happiness and said, "I am very happy that I have come here; it's truly worth visiting this place. I am also glad that we are organising the Shirui Festival after a gap of two years. Seeing the enthusiasm and participation among the community is very encouraging. It's a very good thing for the region and the state."

The festival celebrates the rare Shirui Lily (Lilium mackliniae), found only in the Shirui Hills.

The Governor described it as "a living symbol of Manipur's ecological wealth and natural heritage." He added, "The state flower, Shirui Lily, is not just a pride for this Ukhrul region but for the entire state and the country."

Highlighting the importance of eco-tourism, Governor Bhalla said, "This is an important eco-tourism attraction that we can promote well. Of course, we need to improve infrastructure, but with a focused government approach, I am hopeful that in the coming years, this place will become a key destination on India's tourism map--and even globally."

Marking the 75th anniversary of the Shirui Lily's discovery, the festival aims to promote sustainable tourism and environmental awareness.

It brings together locals, indigenous tribes, and visitors from across India and abroad to experience the vibrant culture of the Tangkhul Nagas through traditional dance, music, handloom and handicraft exhibitions, and local cuisine.

The delicate Shirui Lily blooms only in the unique microclimate of the Shirui Hills and cannot be grown elsewhere, making this region its only sanctuary. The Governor reminded all, "For this year, our message is to bring peace back to the state. The theme is celebrating peace and harmony in diversity."

The Shirui Lily Festival 2025 stands as a vibrant celebration of nature, culture, and community, inspiring all to protect and preserve the unique heritage it represents. The event continues to foster unity and environmental awareness, promising a brighter and more sustainable future for generations to come.(ANI)

