New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): On the day when the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) signed a peace agreement to renounce violence and join the mainstream, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for making efforts to bring peace.

"Efforts for peace talks were being made for years but without any success. This signing happened today under the leadership of PM Modi. I congratulate the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who worked hard to bring peace," the Chief Minister said.

Singh appreciated the members of UNLF and hoped that militants in the state would choose the path of peace.

"The cadres of UNLF agreed to follow the path of peace, I appreciate the members for this. I hope that the militants in the state and those who take up arms also choose path of peace," the Chief Minister said.

Biren Singh said that the peace agreement was a result of the confidence Bharatiya Janata Party built in the northeast.

"This is a result of the confidence BJP built in the northeast and the care it showed there. The change that happened in the northeast, especially Manipur, after PM Modi came to power...seeing that confidence all of this is happening..."

Responding to claims by the opposition parties about BJP's alleged poor performance in the north-east, the Manipur Chief Minister said, "Opposition can say anything. They are in the Opposition for the same. We work and we are working. What magic did PM Modi weave after 70 years, I want to appreciate that."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday that Manipur's oldest valley-based armed group, the United National Liberation Front (UNLF), on Wednesday signed a peace agreement to renounce violence and join the mainstream.

The agreement was signed in the national capital in the presence of Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and some members of the UNLF. The peace agreement signed with the UNLF by the Centre and the Manipur government marks the end of a six-decade-long armed movement.

It is a landmark achievement in realising PM Narendra Modi's vision of all-inclusive development and providing a better future to the youth in Northeast India, Amit Shah said in a post on 'X'.

Shah further said the relentless efforts of the Centre, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to establish permanent peace in the Northeast added a new chapter of fulfilment with the signing of the joint peace accord with the UNLF in the national capital on Wednesday. (ANI)

