Imphal (Manipur) [India], September 25 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh laid the foundation stone for Lilong Litan Makhong RCC Bridge to be constructed over Turel Ahanbi near Lilong Bazaar in Thoubal District on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said that the state government has been feeling the need for an RCC bridge at the locality since quite a long time. The government has decided to construct it at the spot, he added.

Stating that it is a modern society and it is not the time for political speeches, the Chief Minister maintained that the need of the hour is to deliver people's needs through visible actions and works.

Regarding corruption, the Chief Minister observed that people also have their responsibility in eradicating corruption. "They should remove the notion from their minds that they will not get job or their works cannot get done without bribery," he said.

"It is a fact that nobody can stop qualified candidates from being appointed to their applied posts, he said. As such, one should start a change from oneself," he added. (ANI)

