Imphal (Manipur) [India], May 6 (ANI): In a significant step toward improving emergency response in congested urban areas, the Manipur Fire Service has introduced a fleet of firefighting motorbikes designed to navigate narrow streets where conventional fire engines cannot reach.

A total of ten specially equipped motorbikes have been rolled out, each featuring a 40-litre water tank, a spray gun, and a 2-kg fire extinguisher. These bikes are aimed at ensuring rapid response in densely populated regions, particularly in the traffic-heavy Imphal area.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Cancelled Jammu and Kashmir Visit After Receiving Intelligence Report on Terror Attack, Alleges Mallikarjun Kharge.

Fire Station Officer Kh. Surchandra Singh said, "The Imphal region faces severe traffic congestion, and most households own three to four vehicles, making it difficult for fire engines to access certain areas. That's why we've introduced firefighting motorbikes, which have proven extremely effective. Our infrastructure is improving--previously we had 62 vehicles, and now we are receiving new equipment, including four additional fire extinguishers and ten motorbikes fitted with spray gun water systems. The government's strong support has significantly enhanced our ability to respond quickly and reduce fire damage."

The Fire Department has also added four new Water Bowsers, each equipped to ensure an uninterrupted water supply during major incidents. The new fleet also included modern rescue equipment and exhaust fans to clear smoke from affected areas, adding to the department's preparedness for complex fire emergencies.

Also Read | Shahjahanpur Shocker: 6-Year-Old Girl Raped at Wedding Ceremony in Uttar Pradesh.

Nilichandra, the Fireman, said, "I am optimistic about it. The latest technology surpasses the previous equipment, particularly the boucher and motorcycle bikes. If the fire truck cannot access a densely populated area, these bikes can be utilised instead."

Manipur Fire Service's introduction of fire bikes and upgraded support vehicles marks a step forward in smart emergency response. Their compact, rapid design enables quick access to congested areas, demonstrating a shift toward localised, efficient disaster management and ensuring timely assistance where conventional methods often fall short. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)