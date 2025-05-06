Shahjahanpur, May 6: A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an unidentified man here, police said on Tuesday. According to police, the girl and her family members were attending a wedding ceremony in the village on Monday night when she went missing. Acid Attack in Shahjahanpur: Man Throws Acid on Wife, 2 Daughters Over Suspicion of Extramarital Affair in Uttar Pradesh; Arrested.

She was later found in a field, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI. The girl has been admitted to a hospital, and efforts are underway to ascertain the identity of the accused, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.