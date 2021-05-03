Imphal, May 3 (PTI) Manipur on Monday reported 362 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike this year, pushing the tally to 32,523, an official said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 422 as seven more persons succumbed to the disease, the official said. The deaths were reported from Imphal West (3), Thoubal (2) and one each from Imphal East and Kakching districts.

The new COVID-19 cases were reported from Imphal West district (146), Imphal East (122), Kakching (23), Bishnupur (22), Chandel (5) and Kangpokpi (8).

Churachandpur and Thoubal districts reported 14 cases each while 2 cases each were reported from Senapati, Noney and Tamenglong while Ukhrul and Kamjong reported one case each.

Manipur currently has 2,071 active COVID-19 cases, while 30,030 people have recovered from the disease, the official said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 92.33 per cent.

The official said the state has so far inoculated 2,09,074 people with COVID-19 vaccine.

