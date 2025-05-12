Imphal East (Manipur) [India], May 12 (ANI): The family of BSF Constable Deepak Chingakham is heartbroken after he was killed in cross-border firing in Jammu and Kashmir's RS Pura sector on May 10.

Deepak, 23, was serving his country when he lost his life.

Also Read | Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 Date and Time: MSBSHSE To Announce Class 10th Board Exam Results on May 13 at sscresult.mahahsscboard.in; Know List of Websites and Steps To Check Scorecard.

His uncle, Chingakham Surjit Singh, shared, "He was 23 years old and loved sports. He joined the BSF in 2021. We are proud of him, and he will always be remembered."

Family and relatives of BSF Constable Deepak Chingakham mourned his demise.

Also Read | Delhi: Family of 4 Members Hospitalised After Suspected Poison Intake in Sangam Park, Probe Underway.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid respects to BSF Constable Deepak Chingakham during his wreath-laying ceremony in Jammu on Monday.

Earlier, DG BSF and All Ranks paid condolences to Deepak Chingakham.

"DG BSF and All Ranks salute the supreme sacrifice made by Constable Deepak Chingakham in the line of duty. He was injured in cross border fire by Pakistan on 10th May 2025 along the International Boundary in the R S Pura area, Jammu. He succumbed to his injuries today, on 11th May 2025," BSF said in a post on X.

"Prahari Pariwar stands firm with the bereaved family in these trying times," the post reads.

Earlier, Border Security Force (BSF) confirmed that Sub Inspector Md Imteyaz lost his life during cross-border firing by Pakistan along the International Boundary in the R S Pura area of Jammu.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also paid his last respects to BSF Sub Inspector Md Imteyaz. The LG honoured the soldier's sacrifice, offering condolences to his family and praying for their strength in this hour of grief.

Leaders in Bihar paid tribute to BSF Sub-Inspector Mohammed Imteyaz when his mortal remains were brought to Bihar's capital Patna on Monday. Imteyaz was killed in cross-border firing by the Pakistan Army in the RS Pura sector of Jammu." We are all proud of him, he sacrificed his life for the people of India...brave armed forces are guarding us, and that's why we are able to sleep peacefully," RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav told reporters.

Bihar Minister Shravan Kumar said that the whole country is with the bereaved family of the BSF officer.

"We are proud that our Bihar's son, our brave armed forces, took revenge for the families of the Pahalgam attack...we are proud of the sacrifice of such brave officers... the whole country, the central govt and PM Modi are with his family," Kumar said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)