Bishnupur (Manipur) [India], April 8 (ANI): The Muslim Community on Tuesday organised a protest Manipur's Bishnupur demanding an immediate repeal of the Waqf Amendment Act.

People took to the streets, holding banners and raising slogans while demanding immediate repeal of the act.

On April 5, President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed by Parliament during the budget session. The President also gave her assent to the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2025.

The Waqf Act has sparked controversy as opposing parties took to Supreme Court contest the bill's provisions, which they argue could have significant implications for the management of Waqf properties.

Congress and AIMIM, AAP and others have initiated their legal battle against the bill in the Supreme Court, expressing concerns over its potential impact on the management and oversight of Waqf properties in India.

Congress MP Mohammad Jawed, on April 4, approached the Supreme Court challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, saying it was discriminatory towards the Muslim community and violates their fundamental rights.

The plea said the bill discriminates against the Muslim community by imposing restrictions that are not present in the governance of other religious endowments.

Javed was also a member of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

The petition filed through advocate Anas Tanwir has contended that the bill violates Article 14 (right to equality), 25 (freedom to practice religion), 26 (freedom to manage religious affairs), 29 (minority rights) and 300A (right to property) of the Constitution.

"The bill imposes arbitrary restrictions on Waqf properties and their management, thereby undermining the religious autonomy of the Muslim community," it added.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, was passed. It seeks to focus on improving the management of waqf properties, empowering stakeholders relevant to this, improving the efficiency of the survey, registration, and case disposal process, and developing waqf properties.

While the core purpose remains to manage waqf properties, the aim is to implement modern and scientific methods for better governance. The Mussalman Wakf Act of 1923 was also repealed. (ANI)

