Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 29 (ANI): Hours after landing in Manipur, the 21-member delegation of the grand Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A visited the victims of Manipur violence at a relief camp in Churachandpur on Saturday.

The leaders slammed the Centre for not sending its delegation and said that their visit is just a way to provide some "psychological healing" to the people in distress.

Speaking to ANI, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha said, “We met several people in the relief camp here and listened to their problems. We have assured them that there will be a change in the situation and we are all working in that direction. This is our small step in the direction of psychological healing”.

Reacting over BJP’s allegation that the Opposition “doesn’t go to Rajasthan or Madhya Pradesh”, Manoj Jha said, “I pray to god it doesn’t happen, but if such situation takes place there, we will definitely go there as well. But, today at this statement, I would only say ‘Get well soon’. You are sick people…I leave it to PM Modi’s conscience to speak up and appeal for peace”.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said after meeting the victims in the relief camp that all are looking very scared.

“It is clear from their faces, that they are extremely scared. They do not want to talk to anyone. They know that this government is not going to provide any help to them,” he said.

Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev slammed BJP and said that the Centre instead should have sent a delegation to violence-hit Manipur.

“The people are terrified, there are many children as well. It was important for us to come and meet the victims here, the sad part is that the Government of India should have sent the delegation but they refused, so the I.N.D.I.A. alliance have come here,” she said.

Reacting over the CBI probe in Manipur viral video case, Sushmita Dev said, “Did the Home Minister not have any idea what was happening here since May? Today you are handing over the probe to CBI. They have arrested those who were making videos? It means Amit Shah is threatening the people of Manipur to not make videos”.

Notably, the viral video from Manipur — where two women were purportedly seen being paraded naked — triggered a war of words and raised concerns over the Manipur situation, where ethnic clashes have broken out since May 4.

The 21-member opposition delegation has arrived in Manipur for their two-day visit to the violence-hit state.

After setting foot in the state on Saturday, the Opposition leaders said the purpose of their visit is to "represent the demands of the people".

Earlier, on Saturday, Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey urged the visiting I.N.D.I.A leaders to contribute to the restoration of peace and order to the violence-hit Northeast.

She also called on all parties and stakeholders help put the state back on track.

The leaders of the visiting delegation said earlier they would refrain from raising any political issues during their visit and would simply focus on getting a sense of the situation on the ground.

The 21-member Opposition delegation, from both Houses, includes Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, K Suresh and Phulo Devi Netam of the Congress; Rajiv Ranjan Lalan Singh of the JDU; Sushmita Dev from Trinamool Congress; Kanimozhi from DMK; Sandosh Kumar of the CPI; AA Rahim from CPI(M), Manoj Kumar Jha of RJD; Javed Ali Khan of SP; Mahua Maji of JMM; PP Mohammed Faizal of NCP; Aneel Prasad Hegde of JDU, ET Mohammed Basheer of IUML; NK Premachandran of RSP; Sushil Gupta of AAP; Arvind Sawant of Shiv Sena (UBT); D Ravikumar of VCK; Thiru Thol Thirumavalavan also of VCK; and Jayant Singh of the RLD. (ANI)

