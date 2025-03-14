Imphal West (Manipur) [India], March 14 (ANI): Manipur Police have arrested a person for his involvement in collecting money on behalf of the proscribed outfit KCP (Apunba).

The accused has been identified as Yumnam Premjit Meitei (54 years), a resident of Kakwa Laiphrakpam Leikai, Imphal West. He was arrested on March 12.

In a post on X, the Manipur Police stated, "On 12.03.2025, Manipur Police arrested one person, namely Yumnam Premjit Meitei (54 years) of Kakwa Laiphrakpam Leikai, Imphal West, from a furniture shop located at Kakwa Asem Leikai. He was involved in the collection of money for KCP (Apunba) from vehicles carrying timbers."

One mobile handset, a side bag containing two receipt books, one Aadhaar card, and one seal were recovered from his possession, according to the Manipur Police.

On Monday, Manipur Police and security forces conducted search operations, leading to several arrests and weapons seizures, as per the information from Manipur Police.

Security forces arrested two members of the KYKL group from Wangoo Sabal under Kumb-PS, Bishnupur District. The arrested individuals were Pukhrambam Damol Singh (39) and Athokpam Surchandra Singh Khaba, alias Rabichandra (42). Two mobile phones and one Aadhaar card each were seized from their possession.

On the same day, the police also arrested an active member of UPPK (United People's Party of Kanglepak), Ningombam Bonbon Singh Shamu (45), from Kerao Wangkhem, Ngartyan Chingkhong, under Irilbung-PS, Imphal East District. He was involved in extortion and arms transportation. Authorities recovered a .32 pistol with a magazine and eight live rounds of .32 ammunition from him.

Ethnic violence has plagued the northeastern state since May 2023, sparked by clashes during a rally organized by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) protesting the demand to include the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category.

On February 13, President's Rule was imposed in Manipur after a report was received from the state governor.

The highest number of arms were surrendered in Imphal West district, with 349 firearms and 5,764 rounds of ammunition surrendered in Imphal East. In Imphal West, 115 grenades were surrendered, the highest number, and one Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was recovered.

Governor Bhalla had initially set a seven-day deadline for the surrender of looted and illegal arms, which was later extended to March 6. The government is now in the process of identifying the surrendered weapons and matching them with the details of arms that were looted.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assured Parliament that the government would provide all necessary assistance to support Manipur's economic recovery. A supplementary demand for grants worth Rs 1,861 crore has been placed to aid the state's rebuilding efforts.

"We are providing all the potential assistance to support a faster recovery of the (Manipur) economy. For Manipur, I (would) like to put for consideration for all members we will continuously support so that the recovery is faster," she said on March 11. (ANI)

