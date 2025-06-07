One active cadre of KCP (PWG) arrested by Manipur police & central forces on Friday. (Photo/Press Release)

Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 7 (ANI): The situation in Manipur remained tense but under control over the last 24 hours, according to a release issued by the Manipur Police on Friday.

Security forces also conducted search operations and area domination efforts in fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.

During the operations, arms and ammunition were recovered from multiple locations. From the general area of Kotzim village (4.5 km North West of COB Kotlen) under New Keithelmanbi Police Station in Kangpokpi District, security forces recovered one US-made M16 Rifle, one bolt-action rifle, three pull mechanism rifles, three improvised mortars, five mortar bombs, one Motorola set, and one bulletproof jacket.

Additionally, four Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were recovered from the general area between Yangoubung village and Lalim Lok (river) under Moreh Police Station, Tengnoupal District on June 5.

Several arrests were made in intelligence-based combing, cordon, and search operations targeting extortion networks. On June 6, an active cadre of KCP (PWG), identified as Wahengbam Herojit Singh alias Ilu alias Bobo (31) of Wangoo Ahallup Santipur, Bishnupur District, was arrested from Wangoo Samushang under Kumbi Police Station. He was allegedly involved in extortion activities targeting the public, educational institutions, shopkeepers, and elected representatives in the Kumbi area. A mobile phone and SIM card were seized from his possession, the statement said.

On the same day, another active KCP (PWG) cadre, Sagolshem James Singh alias Thoujan (27) of Phumlou Mayai Leikai, Imphal West District, was arrested from the Elangkhanpokpi Mayai Leikai area under Waikhong Police Station, Kakching District. One mobile phone was seized from him.

Earlier, on June 5, Manipur Police apprehended one active member of UPPK, Paonam Stephen Meitei alias Loinaba (23) of Moidangpok Awang Leikai, Imphal West District, from Khumbong Bazar under Patsoi Police Station.

As part of enforcement measures, tinted glasses were removed from 20 vehicles on June 5 during a special vehicle drive.

The movement of 303 vehicles carrying essential goods along NH-37 has been secured. Police have deployed strict security arrangements in vulnerable locations, including security convoys on sensitive stretches to ensure safe passage.

A total of 111 checkpoints were set up across hill and valley districts, and six persons were detained during checking operations.

The Manipur Police have appealed to the public not to believe in rumours and to verify any suspicious video or message through the rumour-free helpline number. The press release also cautioned against uploading fake social media posts and warned of legal action.

As per the release, citizens have been urged to return looted arms, ammunition, and explosives to the police or the nearest security forces immediately. (ANI)

