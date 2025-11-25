Imphal (Manipur) [India], November 25 (ANI): Manipur Police conducted search operations in the fringe and vulnerable areas across districts, resulting in the recovery of arms and ammunition in Churachandpur district, said the Police on Monday.

According to the police, the Security Forces recovered various types of weapons from the Bolneo area, about 5 km away from Ningthiching village, like seven modified projectile launchers, eleven locally made Pumpi projectile HE bombs, seven country-made single-barrel rifles, two country-made pistols, two pistol magazines, three pistol live rounds, two Baofeng handsets, nine BP jackets, six anklets and nine ammunition pouches.

Additionally, the Manipur Police arrested 25-year-old digital content creator Yumkhaibam Shantikumar after an FIR was filed concerning a viral video. In the video, a person is seen interviewing random individuals and asking suggestive questions that could encourage conspiracy to commit criminal offences, including intimidation and mistrust among social groups, as well as the spread of false information.

The Manipur Police said that the movement of 318 vehicles carrying essential goods along NH-37 was ensured. Strict security measures were implemented at all vulnerable locations, with security convoys deployed along sensitive stretches to provide safe, uninterrupted transit. A total of 112 Nakas/checkpoints were set up across various districts, both in the hills and the valley, but none of the vehicles were detained.

Earlier, a clash broke out between the Police, IDPs (Internally Displaced Persons) and people under the aegis of COCOMI (Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity), who were attempting to boycott the Sangai Festival. The Internally Displaced Persons demanded their rehabilitation amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the state. (ANI)

According to the Manipur Police press note, adequate security measures were put in place to ensure the successful and smooth conduct of the event.

The Sangai Festival is an annual cultural and tourism festival held in the state of Manipur. The festival showcases Manipur's art, culture, food, and traditions through events such as cultural performances, traditional games, and local food stalls. (ANI)

