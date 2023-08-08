Imphal, August 8: Manipur Police has registered an FIR accusing the Assam Rifles of blocking their vehicle after an altercation between the two groups last week. Security sources however described the FIR as a “travesty of justice” and said that the Assam Rifles was was undertaking a task given by the command headquarters of ensuring sanctity of the buffer zones between Kuki and Meitiei areas. Gaurav Gogoi on Manipur Issue: No-Confidence Motion Not for Numbers But for Justice for Manipur, Says Congress MP.

The FIR was filed on on August 5 when police alleged that the Assam Rifles blocked police vehicles on the Kwakta Gothol road in Bishnupur district. The FIR claimed the Assam Rifles stopped its personnel from proceeding when “the state police was proceeding Pholjang Road along Kwakta as follow up action to conduct search operations in an arms act case in search of Kuki militants.” Manipur Violence: Curfew To Be Lifted Temporarily in All Areas of Imphal West District on August 7; Check Timings and Other Details.

The police claimed that its personnel was stopped by 9 Assam Rifles which parked their ‘Casper' vehicle blocking the road. Defence sources reacted stating “Assam Rifles was undertaking a task given by the command headquarters of ensuring sanctity of the buffer zones between Kuki and Meitiei areas.” Sources in Imphal secretariat said the Army was taking up the issue with the state government strongly at a high level.

