Amid the rising violence in Manipur, the district magistrate of Imphal West issued an order stating the lifting of the curfew for a few hours on Monday, August 7. As per the order, curfew will be relaxed on August 7 from 5 am to 12 pm for a period of 7 hours in all areas of Imphal West district. The curfew will be lifted to facilitate the general public to purchase essential items including medicine and food items. Manipur Violence: 1,195 Looted Arms Recovered From Different Parts of State.

Curfew in Imphal West District To Be Lifted

Manipur | Curfew will be relaxed on 7th August from 5 am to 12 pm in all areas of Imphal West district to facilitate the general public to purchase essential items including medicine and food items: DM Imphal West pic.twitter.com/aEGZgMGkdB — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2023

