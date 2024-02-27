Imphal, Feb 27 (PTI) Meitei activist organisation Arambai Tenggol abducted a Manipur additional superintendent of police Tuesday evening and he was rescued within hours after the force launched an operation swiftly, officials said.

ASP Amit Kumar, posted with the Operations Cell of the Manipur Police, was taken away from his residence in Wangkhei by a group of Arambai Tenggol members who came firing shots.

Alarmed by the gunshots, the officer's father contacted his son who rushed to the scene with a small team.

But, the outnumbered police force was unable to prevent the kidnapping as the activist members swiftly took Kumar and fled.

However, the Manipur Police quickly mobilised forces, launching a successful rescue operation to ensure the safe return of the abducted officer within hours.

The incident highlights the ongoing tensions between activist groups and law-enforcement in the region.

