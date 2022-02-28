Imphal (Manipur) [India], February 28 (ANI): Amid reports of Manipur poll disruption in Keithelmanbi in Imphal West district, Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Agarwal on Monday said that the state Election Commission is examining whether or not to continue the polls as an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) machine has been found to have been broken.

Speaking with ANI, Agarwal said, "An incident of poll disruption has been reported in Keithelmanbi. This has led to a delay in the polling process. The EVM machine has been broken, and we're examining whether to continue polls here today or go for a repoll."

Reportedly, clashes had broken out between Congress and the BJP supporters in Keithelmanbi after the Opposition party raised allegations of booth capturing.

A total of 173 candidates, including 15 females, are in the fray for the poll.

Voting will continue till 4 pm. The voters who are COVID positive or are under quarantine will be allowed to vote at the last hour, between 3 pm to 4 pm.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh is contesting from his traditional home seat, Heingang constituency of Imphal East. Notably, the Chief Minister is seeking the fifth term in Manipur.

Notably, this time the BJP decided to go solo and is contesting all 60 seats.

On the other hand, Congress has formed an alliance of six political parties and named it Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance (MPSA). The coalition partners in MPSA include Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and Janata Dal (Secular).

The second phase of this 60-member Assembly will take place on March 5. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

