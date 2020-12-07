Imphal (Manipur) [India], December 7 (ANI): As many as 152 new positive cases of Covid-19 were reported in Manipur taking the tally of total cases to 26,225, said State Government on Monday.

According to State Government, total recoveries rose to 22,997 with 149 people recovery from the disease today.

However, three people succumbed to the viral infection taking the death toll to 309.

The active cases stand at 2,919 with recovery rate at 87.69 per cent in the state. (ANI)

