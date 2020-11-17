Imphal, Nov 17 (PTI) Manipur's COVID-19 tally rose to 22,208 on Tuesday as 159 more people, including six security personnel, tested positive for the infection, officials said.

A 53-year-old COVID-19 patient succumbed to the infection, pushing the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 225, they said.

Also Read | Chhath Puja 2020: BMC Not to Allow Chhath Puja at Mumbai’s Beaches, Ponds and Riverbanks Due to COVID-19.

Imphal West district reported the highest number of new cases at 48, followed by Imphal East (34), an official at the COVID-19 Common Control Room said.

As many as 233 more people were cured of the disease, taking Manipur's recovery count to 19,065 and the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 85.84 per cent, he said.

Also Read | Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij to Enact Law to Combat 'Love-Jihad' Cases.

The state now has 2,918 active coronavirus cases, of which 2,709 are civilians and the rest are security personnel, the official said.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who contracted the disease on Sunday, wrote on Facebook on Monday, "I visited JNIMS for tests and health check-up. As a patient myself, I understand and applaud the relentless efforts of the doctors and other staffers of this state-run medical institution in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in Manipur."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)