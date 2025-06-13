Imphal, Jun 13 (PTI) Three more cases of Covid-19 pushed the total count in Manipur to five, an official said on Friday.

Altogether, 36 samples have so far been tested for the virus in the state since June 1, he said.

Also Read | Air India Plane Crash: LIC and Bajaj Allianz Ease Policy Settlement Procedures to Provide Swift Relief to Victims' Families; Check Claim Process.

On Friday, one positive case was reported from Imphal East district and two others from Imphal West district.

Four patients are under home isolation, the official said.

Also Read | Karnataka Bike Taxi Ban: Karnataka High Court Extends Service Deadline to June 15, 2025, Refuses To Stay Half Order.

The state government has urged people to not panic and continue adhering to health protocols.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)