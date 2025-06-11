Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 11 (ANI): District administrations of Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur have relaxed the prohibitory orders as the situation seems to improve in Manipur.

Under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the administration has prohibited movement from 5:00 in the evening to 5:00 in the morning to prevent disturbance of public tranquility. Movement of persons is thus allowed from 5:00 in the morning to 5:00 in the evening only.

According to the order issued by the District Magistrate of Imphal West, "Movement of any person outside their respective residence is permitted from 5:00 AM to 5:00 PM, provided no act or activity is carried out that could disturb the prevailing law and order in the scheduled area."

"Movement of any person outside their respective residence is prohibited from 5:00 PM to 5:00 AM," it added.

However, the relaxations are subject to restrictions, including the prohibition of assembling five or more persons in any public area. The order also said that carrying sticks, stones, firearms, sharp weapons, or explosive materials in the scheduled area remains strictly prohibited.

"There shall be no prohibitions with respect to government agencies engaged in law enforcement, emergency services, banking and financial institutions or other essential duties," it read.

On Sunday, the district magistrates of five districts issued prohibitory orders. The orders, which include restrictions on gatherings, requested cooperation from citizens.

The orders were issued in view of the prevailing law and order situation. They came after protests erupted in Imphal on Sunday night as locals took to the streets demanding the release of Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol member Kanan Singh and four others arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

As per the CBI, the arrest was made due to Kanan Singh's involvement in criminal activities during the 2023 ethnic violence in Manipur, which sparked widespread unrest across the state, particularly in five districts.

Security forces had to resort to using tear gas shells to disperse the crowds, with visuals showing burning tyres, blocked roads, and security forces patrolling the streets. (ANI)

