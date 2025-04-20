Imphal, Apr 20 (PTI) Security forces on Sunday held seven persons, including a juvenile, and recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition and communication devices during an operation conducted in Thoubal district of Manipur, official sources said.

The operation was launched around 2.20 am by a joint team of the state police and CRPF on an input that armed miscreants were present at the YBC Club in Heirok Part-III of Thoubal district.

Sources said locals pelted stones on the forces during the operation and the security personnel fired non-lethal ammunition to stop them.

Some police and CRPF vehicles were also damaged in the stone pelting, they said, adding the situation was brought under control.

Two INSAS rifles, one LMG, a carbine, a MA3 MK-11 rifle, over 150 bullet rounds of various calibre, mobile phones, a four-wheeled vehicle, a bike, some Nepalese currency, reading material and other miscellaneous items were recovered by the forces from the spot, the sources said.

Seven persons, including a 15-year-old juvenile, were apprehended from the spot, they said.

